Graham Nash to perform at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa Lake Tahoe

Few acts are as symbolic of a generation as Crosby, Stills and Nash. Known for hit songs including "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," "Wooden Ships" and "Marrakesh Express" the band is a main staple for fans of Woodstock-era music.

And on Saturday, a member of the famous quartet will be in Stateline.

Graham Nash, once a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band the Hollies, was responsible for hit songs "Teach Your Children" and "Our House" as a member of CSN, which also was inducted into the Hall.

Throughout his five decade career, Nash has cemented his legacy as a songwriter.

"Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his first 75 years on this planet, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century," his bio states.

Nash released his latest studio album "This Path Tonight" in 2016. Earlier this year he released "Over the Years," a two-disc collection of his best-known songs and more than a dozen unreleased demos and mixes.

He is being joined on this current tour by and Shane Fontayne on guitar and vocals and former CSN keyboard player and vocalist Todd Caldwell.

This is your chance to see rock 'n' roll royalty. Don't pass it up.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.