Grammy-nominated musician Matisyahu to Perform at Harrah’s Feb. 23

STATELINE, Nev. – Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and alternative reggae rock musician Matisyahu will perform at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Feb. 23 to play hits from his newly dropped Hold The Fire EP.

Special guest Cydeways will be opening for Matisyahu.

Matisyahu will bring his unique blend of reggae, hip-hop, and spiritual vibes to the South Shore Room as part of his Hold The Fire Tour. He will play at 34 venues across the U.S.

His music is all about spreading love and good vibes.

Hold The Fire was produced by Matisyahu’s label, Fallen Sparks Records. It dropped Feb. 2. The EP’s first single Fireproof touches upon Matisyahu’s unwavering ability to keep his artistic fire burning. It is centered around the elements of nature: wind/air, water, earth and fire.

Creativity is like a fire in a fireplace, you have to tend it or it will go out, Matisyahu said in a press release.

For 20 years, Matisyahu has kept his creative spirit aflame by evolving his sound, melding genres, and testing the limits of the musical traditions that have inspired him.

A special kind of fire spurred his latest release, Hold The Fire, and especially the lead track, Fireproof. This fire was rooted in Matisyahu’s Old Testament religion, which has formed part of his spiritual and creative life since his recording career began in 2004 and his breakout track King Without A Crown blasted onto the Billboard charts in 2005.

In the Torah, as Matisyahu explains, “God speaks to Moshe at first through a bush on fire that doesn’t consume itself. It became a metaphor for me as an artist and as a Jew. In my dream, I was being burned by fire from a tiger’s eyes, but when I looked down at my hand, it was made of water” — and he was not consumed by the fire.

“This aspect of balancing humility with the inner fire is what allows for the continuation of a people” and of a creative spirit, Matisyahu said in a release announcing the show.

It was those same roots that spring-boarded Matisyahu’s music career.

Matisyahu, then Matthew Miller, grew up near New York City.

He followed jam bands like Phish and the Grateful Dead.

When Matisyahu encountered Bob Marley and reggae, something clicked. Then he discovered Rastafarianism messaging was sourced in part from the same Old Testament that forms the foundation and the law of Judaism.

The sound that emerged on his first albums embraced the spirit of reggae, his spirituality and roots in Judaism. Mitisyahu referred to his first two releases and his Gold-certified Live at Stubb’s in 2005.

After hits King Without A Crown, albums like the Grammy-nominated and Billboard No.1-ranked Youth in 2006, and the Gold-certified 2009 antiwar hit One Day, Matisyahu toured extensively starting in 2005.

One Day streamed more than 150 million times on Spotify.

Matisyahu developed a high-energy show. He was eager to prove himself as a performer and a convincing avatar of the reggae and hip-hop grooves and styles.

All the while his musical parameters were expanding into a collision of reggae, hip-hop, alternative rock and boldly inventive pop.

Matisyahu’s 2014 album Akeda, hit Billboard’s Top 10 in four album categories: modern rock/alternative, rap, rock, and independent.

Matisyahu’s spirituality evolved with his music. Seeking guidance and order, he adopted different forms of Chasidism. Later, Matisyahu moved away from the strict adherence to rule-bound tradition characteristic of those strains of Judaism.

His Jewish heritage remains a central theme in his music.

Today, Matisyahu continues to be inspired by musical trends, and finding connections between eras and genres.

Diving into Afropop from Nigeria and Ghana, Matisyahu discovered it had important roots in the same ’90s through early 2000s dancehall music that had previously influenced him.

Afropop was “a whole different genre, based on that same music, which now comes back to influence me again in a new way. It’s incredible how it all

starts in a genre, goes out into different places, and then comes back and influences you over time in different ways. If you’re listening,” Matisyahu said in a release.

After a period of searching, questioning, and experimentation, Matisyahu‘s self-titled 2022 album began a new phase in his life and career.

He remarried and had young children at home again. At that point, Matisyahu found himself leaving behind an “existential loneliness”.

“A lot of that joy came out on that album,” Matisyahu said.

Live in Brooklyn followed in 2023, documenting his current show.

When not on the road that year, he worked on Hold The Fire, the new EP that dropped Feb. 2, 2024.

In light of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre and the ensuing Gaza war, Matisyahu began to hear the lyrics differently, leading to a “realization how deeply rooted all my music is in ideas, spirituality, and history that the Jewish people have been dealing with for thousands of years.”

In Matisyahu’s new EP, he reflects on celebrity and success.

Matisyahu observed that we often find ourselves imitating other people or listening too much to their opinions of us. Even though Matisyahu has artistic success, he feels this as much as anyone.

Matisyahu said it’s crucial to reflect with humility on how, while we’re created in the “image of God.” We’re still only imperfect humans, he said in a release.

In Fool’s Gold, the second single off Hold The Fire, he said:

“Some people lift you up on a pedestal / They make you feel incredible … You call me righteous, but I’m just the likeness” — the “likeness” being that same “image of God,” from the Book of Genesis, the first book of the Torah.

He said in a release, on a more down-to-earth tip, earthly love can keep the fire burning in the creative fireplace: “I hope you know it in your soul … Being without you’s so cold,” he rhymes in the uptempo Love Supplier.

And the EP’s title, Hold The Fire, comes from its closing track, Lifeline, a tribute to community:

“Me and my tribe / Positive vibes / I keep them close / Won’t ever let go.”

For more information and to buy tickets, go to https://matisyahuworld.com/tour

Matisyahu will donate $1 from each ticket sale to the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform and releasing every nonviolent cannabis prisoner.

Matisyahu will perform at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Feb. 23 to play hits from his newly dropped Hold The Fire EP. Juliana Ronderos