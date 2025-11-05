Grand Slam of Curling kicks off historic debut in Tahoe

Lake Tahoe hosts the first-ever Grand Slam of Curling event in the United States, the GSOC Tahoe, November 4-9, 2025, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

South Lake Tahoe, Calif – For the first time in its history, the Grand Slam of Curling has landed in the United States, bringing world-class competition to South Lake Tahoe. On Tuesday, Olympic athletes stepped onto the ice at the newly transformed Tahoe Blue Event Center to kick off the round-robin tournament that will send eight teams to the playoffs.

The Grand Slam of Curling is a premier international series featuring the world’s top men’s and women’s teams. Since 2015, the organization has awarded equal prize purses to both divisions, with curlers now competing for more than $375,000 in total winnings. Traditionally held in Canada, this year’s tournament marks a historic milestone — the first time the prestigious event will take place in the United States.

“I’ll tell you this — if the incredible people around Lake Tahoe fill this place, fill the Blue Event Center on Saturday and Sunday, I pledge that we’ll be back here within two years,” said Nic Sulsky, CEO of the Curling Group. “It’s up to the fans around the area.”

From November 4 – 9, 32 elite teams from seven nations — including Olympic medalists, world champions, and national titleholders from the United States, Canada, Sweden, Scotland, Switzerland, Japan, and other curling powerhouses — are competing for the title.

The action will build through the week, with semifinals scheduled for Saturday, November 8, and champions crowned on Sunday, November 9. Teams are divided into four pools based on international rankings, each playing three games within their pool plus one crossover matchup. Playoff positions will be determined by standings at the end of round-robin play.

The event will include live music, fan activations, and interactive experiences. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

Often compared to golf’s majors or tennis’s Grand Slam tournaments, the series is considered the pinnacle of competitive curling — where the best in the world chase titles that define their careers. This year’s event is headlined by NFL Hall of Famer and Tahoe resident Jared Allen, who returns with his all-star team featuring two-time Olympic gold medalist John Morris and Jason Smith, U.S. Men’s Champion (2009), U.S. Mixed Doubles Champion (2016), and Olympian (2010).

“This place has been a second home to me for much of my life,” Allen said. “I grew up in the Bay Area, so I grew up terrorizing these mountains as a kid — and there’s no better lake.”

Allen helped connect Sulsky and the Grand Slam organizers with the Lake Tahoe Epic Curling Club, whose members are volunteering throughout the week and providing practice ice for some of the teams.

“At the end of the day, the Grand Slam of Curling could not exist without the incredible support of volunteers who come from the curling communities in the regions where we host our events,” Sulsky said.

Thanks to the Epic Curling Club, the sport has had a home in South Lake Tahoe since January 2013. Originally based out of the South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena, the club now operates a two-sheet, year-round facility with dedicated curling ice since 2019 in Stateline, Nevada.

“We are really excited to have most of the world’s best curlers all in Lake Tahoe together,” said Larry Sidney, founder of the Lake Tahoe Epic Curling Club. “It kind of blows your mind to think that most of the Olympic teams that will be in Italy in February will be here in Lake Tahoe first.”

Beyond the competition, GSOC Tahoe is offering a full lineup of off-ice experiences throughout the week, including tailgate events, live music, themed nightlife, and special promotions at partner venues around the lake. Highlights include evening gatherings at Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe, the Golden Nugget, and Bally’s Lake Tahoe — giving fans plenty of opportunities to celebrate and connect with athletes off the ice.

The full tournament schedule is live, offering fans a first look at all matchups and draw times. Single-draw tickets, weekend passes, and full-event packages are available at GSOCtickets.com.