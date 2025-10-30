Grand Slam of Curling releases full schedule for historic U.S. debut in Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, NEV. – The Curling Group (TCG) announced the official tournament schedule and confirmed matchups for the first-ever U.S. stop on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit, the KIOTI GSOC Tahoe . From November 4–9, the Tahoe Blue Event Center will transform into a world-class curling arena, hosting 32 elite teams from seven nations, including Olympic medalists, world champions, and national titleholders from the United States, Canada, Sweden, Scotland, Switzerland, Japan, and other curling powerhouses.

“We are bringing the best athletes in the world to one of the most beautiful places in the country, and we are going to throw a party around it,” said Nic Sulsky , Co-Founder and CEO of The Curling Group. “Fans who have never seen a rock thrown are going to fall in love with the sport, and diehards are going to get something they have never experienced. This will be one of the most exciting weeks of our calendar and one fans won’t want to miss.”

Tournament Details

The round-robin tournament kicks off on Tuesday, November 4 to determine which eight teams advance to the playoffs. The drama will build toward the weekend, with semifinals set for Saturday, November 8, before champions are crowned on Sunday, November 9. Teams have been divided into four pools based on their international rankings, ensuring a balanced and competitive field. Each team will play three games within its pool plus one crossover matchup, with playoff positions determined by standings at the conclusion of round-robin play.

Known as the sport’s premier series, the Grand Slam is often compared to major tournaments in golf or tennis, where the best in the world compete for championships that define careers. This year’s event will be headlined by NFL Hall of Famer Jared Allen and his All-Star team featuring two-time Olympic gold medalist John Morris, and Jason Smith, U.S. Men’s Champion (2009), U.S. Mixed Doubles Champion (2016), and Olympian (2010).

Off-The-Ice Activities

Beyond the competition, GSOC Tahoe will offer a variety of off-ice experiences for fans throughout the week, including tailgate events, live music, themed nightlife, and special promotions at partner venues around Lake Tahoe. Highlights include evening gatherings at Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe, the Golden Nugget, and Bally’s Lake Tahoe, giving fans multiple ways to celebrate and connect with athletes off the ice. A full schedule of events and fan information is available on the Fans Information Page.

Full Schedule & Ticket Information

The full tournament schedule is now live, giving fans a first look at all matchups and draw times. Single draw tickets, weekend and full-event packages are now available at GSOCtickets.com . Follow along with every match and highlights throughout the week on thegrandslamofcurling.com or http://www.rockchannel.com .

Fans can stay connected via GSOC’s YouTube , TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , X , and visit the Rock Shop for GSOC merchandise.