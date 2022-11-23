Grant funding available for off-highway vehicle projects

Applications are due by December 19, 2022.

STATELINE, Nev. – The Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles is pleased to announce that approximately $750,000 in grant funding is available for off-highway vehicle (OHV) projects in Nevada. The application and instructions are available online at https://ohv.nv.gov/grant-program . Applications are due by Dec. 19, 2022, and the Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles will award the OHV grants in Jan. 2023.

Every year, the Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles supports statewide OHV-related initiatives that provide an opportunity to have safe and memorable outdoor experiences on Nevada’s miles of OHV trails. The grant fund is filled by Nevada’s OHV registration dollars and can be used for trail planning, maintenance, land acquisitions, mapping, signage, law enforcement, education, safety training, and resource conservation.

Recently funded OHV projects include trailhead infrastructure developments in Mineral County, Tonopah, Mesquite, and more. To view video clips highlighting previous OHV grant projects, please visit https://ohv.nv.gov/grant-recipients .

For more information, visit ohv.nv.gov or contact Nikhil Narkhede at 775-684-2794 or nnarkhede@ohv.nv.gov .