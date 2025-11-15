Gratitude for a Season of Progress (Opinion)

Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “The Earth laughs in flowers.” I tend to agree with the American philosopher and early environmentalist, but this time of year in Tahoe, I like to think the Earth laughs in snowflakes.

As the first flurries of the year transform the basin, our hardy communities are smiling along with it.

For me, next to joy is gratitude. I’m grateful not only for the snow that will replenish our watershed and cover the slopes that invigorate our towns each winter, but also for the incredible progress toward Lake Tahoe’s restoration that our region has made together.

It’s been a year of record investment in the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program (EIP). Under the banner of one of the nation’s most successful conservation programs, EIP partners have invested more than $250 million in projects that protect Lake Tahoe and strengthen our communities. Across both Nevada and California, and spanning the North and South Shores, investments are translating to cleaner stormwater systems, improved transit and trails, healthier forests, and safer roads—all of which mean less runoff and sediment, safer communities, and a healthier Lake Tahoe. Under the EIP, water quality and wetland restoration projects are keeping more than 720,000 pounds of fine sediment from entering the lake per year. While we continue to work with the Tahoe Science Advisory Council to deepen our understanding of the drivers of lake clarity, these are tangible signs that our collective work is making a difference.

We’re also making strides in other critical areas: advancing new housing solutions, building wildfire resilience, advancing destination stewardship, and addressing emerging threats like the invasive golden mussel.

At this month’s Governing Board meeting, we will be bringing forward policy ideas that could ultimately improve housing options and affordability at Lake Tahoe. Learn more about Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin and get involved at tahoeliving.org. TRPA has also secured a federal PROTECT Grant that is supporting wildfire preparedness, emergency management, and transportation agencies to strengthen Tahoe’s climate resilience. The grant helps coordinate regional evacuation planning, strengthens key evacuation routes through partner resilience projects, and bolsters the basin’s transportation and communications infrastructure. As the risk of extreme weather emergencies intensifies, these efforts are critical to safeguarding both the lake and our communities.

Recently, I had the honor of speaking at a global tourism forum on destination stewardship where I shared Tahoe’s work to better manage outdoor recreation and learned from others facing similar challenges. From Cape Cod to coastal Europe, communities are navigating increasing pressures—rising seas, extreme weather, and tourism impacts on fragile ecosystems. I’m proud to represent Team Tahoe in this global movement for sustainability—sharing what we’ve learned and learning from others as we press forward.

That same spirit of collaboration was evident at last week’s National Aquatic Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) Conference, where experts from across the country united on Tahoe’s South Shore to glean insights and share strategies around invasive species prevention and control. TRPA Governing Board Chair Hayley Williamson delivered powerful welcome remarks about the link between invasive species and extreme weather events, tracing the Tahoe Basin’s history back 15,000 years to when the native Washoe people used intentional fire to sustain the landscape.

Today, we carry that legacy forward through EIP projects that restore balance to Tahoe’s land and water. Team Tahoe is now actively collaborating with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California on key restoration projects, and our aquatic invasive species program continues to protect the lake through science-based innovation. Each restorative effort and every clean boat are small victories for Tahoe’s resilience.

Our challenges remain complex, but what makes this region special is the way Team Tahoe shows up. From construction crews and code enforcers to nonprofit leaders, scientists, and governments at all levels, we work shoulder to shoulder. And that partnership is something to be truly thankful for.

As we enter this season of gratitude, we’re especially grateful to our veterans whose bravery and service has made our work possible. A symphony of stewardship plays on in your honor. Here’s to carrying that melody of shared purpose forward.

Julie W. Regan is Executive Director of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency