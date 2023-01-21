Cookie shop rebranded in South Lake Tahoe

Great American Cookies opens their brand new location in the Heavenly Village.

Provided / Great American Cookies

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A long day on the slopes deserves to be rewarded, and there’s really nothing better than a steamy cup of hot cocoa accompanied by a gooey chocolate chip cookie.

Great American Cookies, a nationwide cookie franchise, has taken over what was previously the Nestle Toll House storefront in the Heavenly Village.

“Pure, simple delight is part of living a full life,” Parth Patel, franchise owner of Great American Cookies’ South Lake Tahoe location said. “We’re really excited to bring Great American Cookies to the South Lake Tahoe community.”

Starting with a generations-old family recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies is now the “sweet spot for happiness and joy,” according to the business’ website.

Patel has been the franchise owner of the Nestle Toll House location since 2018, and the store has been in his family since 2006. Over the past several months, the company has been avidly working towards rebranding to Great American Cookies, and officially opened under the new name in the new year.

With close to 400 locations across the country, Great American Cookies is a well-established brand that has dominantly served the Midwest, South, and East Coast. With only six locations across California, Arizona, and Nevada currently, the company is eager to bring the cookies to the West Coast, starting with South Lake Tahoe as one of the first locations.

“Great American Cookies has been trying to put a bigger footprint in California, so we thought it was a great opportunity,” Patel said. “South Lake Tahoe was a great location given the foot traffic of visitors, as well as serving locals. We knew a cookie brand would do well in South Lake Tahoe and specifically in the Heavenly Village.”

Great American Cookies opens their brand new location in the Heavenly Village.

Provided / Great American Cookies

While South Lake Tahoe is currently one of the first locations on the West Coast, the cookie shop isn’t just expanding locations to reach across the country, but also is looking forward to better serving the local and tourist communities.

“The goal is that we want to be the ultimate sweet spot for both locals and tourists alike,” Patel said. “For the locals we want to add value by offering cookie cakes for those special occasions and be the destination where they pick up their treats for celebrations. For the tourists, we just want to be that ultimate sweet spot where they constantly stop by every time they’re in town. We want everyone to look forward to stopping in for a sweet treat.”

While the company was founded with a classic cookie recipe, they have a variety of flavors and treats that suit all sweet lovers’ cravings. The shop also serves ice cream, coffee and hot cocoa, smoothies, brownies, and customized ice cream cookie sandwiches.

“Great American Cookies was founded on the original chocolate chip cookie, so that’s always a classic choice, but a few other fan favorites are our red velvet cookies and our cheesecake brownies,” Patel said.

Patel is excited to continue to serve the South Lake Tahoe community with sweet treats and looks forward to growing as a staple business in the Heavenly Village.

“When my family took over the shop in 2006, we noticed that there were a lot of kids that would come in from the slopes for a warm cup of hot cocoa,” Patel said. “Years later, I’m realizing these same kids are bringing their own children back today to try our signature hot cocoa after a long day on the slopes. It’s a great feeling and rewarding to be a part of the Tahoe community for all these years, and I look forward to continuing to be a part of it.”

Visit the new Great American Cookies location in the Heavenly Village at 1001 Heavenly Village Way Unit 10, South Lake Tahoe, Calif. 96150.