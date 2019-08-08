Great Gatsby Festival returns to South Lake Tahoe this weekend

The 2016 Great Gatsby Festival volunteers stand in costume outside the Pope House.

Courtesy / Tahoe Heritage Foundation

History comes alive this weekend at the Tallac Historic Site on Tahoe’s South Shore.

The venue will host the 35th annual Great Gatsby Festival, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 10-11. The festival is an all-out celebration of 1920s life — a perfect event for the historic grounds at Tallac.

The Gatsby Festival features exhibits, a vintage market, food vendors, live jazz, antique vehicles, silent auction, games activities and more throughout the weekend, according to the Tahoe Heritage Foundation.

This family-friendly festival is free, but fees do apply for specific tours, ticketed events and vendors throughout the festival.

One of the weekend’s highlights is the Gatsby afternoon tea and fashion show fundraiser Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $65 and available online through tahoeheritage.org.

The fundraiser includes finger sandwiches, scones with jam, and mini pastries served on traditional three-tiered platters, according to the ticket website. Attendees can bring their own tea.

Event organizers say ’20s attire is encouraged but not required.

The festival is spearheaded by Valhalla Tahoe, a local nonprofit that aims to bring world-class arts programming to the area and preserve its history. Proceeds from the weekend benefit Valhalla, which works in collaboration with Tahoe Heritage Foundation, another nonprofit whose aim is to preserve local history, to organize the event.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Find information at tahoeheritage.org.