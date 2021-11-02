Greater Nevada contributes $10k to Caldor Fire Relief Fund

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Greater Nevada Credit Union has contributed $10,000 to the Tahoe Prosperity Center’s Tahoe Together Caldor Fire Relief Fund, bringing the fund’s total contributions to over $53,000. The funds will be distributed to food and beverage employees in the Tahoe region recently impacted by the fire.

“Tahoe workers have all lost wages due to the Caldor Fire and previously the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Heidi Hill Drum, CEO of the Tahoe Prosperity Center in a press release. “The Tahoe Together campaign is our way of supporting these workers in an economy that is dependent on tourism.”

The program is intended to support Lake Tahoe’s food and beverage service industry workers after the economic downturn from the pandemic was compounded by the Caldor Fire’s halt to tourism during Tahoe’s traditionally busiest season.

As of Oct. 31, 2021, over 500 food and beverage service industry employees have been approved to receive this relief. The funds will be distributed equally to those employed during the height of the fires’ impacts through the Tahoe Chamber and South Tahoe Restaurant Association.

“The Caldor fire struck at a time that is crucial to Lake Tahoe’s tourism industry, and our hearts go out to all those impacted this summer,” said Danny DeLaRosa, chief experience officer at GNCU. “This fund will provide direct support to those working in this economically vibrant region.”





An estimated $93 million in taxable revenue was lost due to South Lake Tahoe being evacuated, and travelers being advised to stay out of the region, in what would otherwise be peak tourism season, according to Tom Harris, director of the University Center for Economic Development at the University of Nevada, Reno.