Green Tahoe Liquor reopens in South Lake Tahoe after roof collapse

About 1½ years after it was forced to close, Green Tahoe Market and Liquor Store has reopened its doors, and plans to add a number of new services in coming weeks, including coffee and frozen yogurt.

Once a locals' favorite, Green Tahoe hopes to restore a positive reputation with South Shore residents while also targeting the many tourists, said Hossein Kazemi, one of the store's co-owners.

In January 2017, the roof of the Harrison Avenue store, located in the Pioneer Center, collapsed due to snowfall, resulting in flooding and structural problems. The collapse caused all the businesses in the Pioneer Center to close temporarily, and though the other businesses were able to bounce back relatively quickly, the monster snowpack — which resulted 4 feet of snow piling on the roof — left irreversible damages on Green Tahoe.

Insurance covered some, but not all, of the damages.

"When the roof came down, a lot of (the space) flooded," said co-owner Bardia Behmard. "When a building burns it's easy to get rid of everything, but this was different."

Since then, the store has undergone a total remodel. In addition to a new roof, the layout of shelving is now easier for customers to navigate, Behmard said.

Recommended Stories For You

The store opened last week and plans to hire about 10 employees. There already is a sizable selection of food and beverages, in addition to a new milkshake machine. Other amenities will be added soon, along with a wine section.

Shannon Bradley is a manager at Pick 6 Sports Bar and said he's happy to see the block growing in size and variety.

"It's amazing and they're not even done yet," Bradley said. "It adds to all the little personal shops and restaurants here."

Joe Grantham moved to Tahoe earlier this year, and though he wasn't able to see the store before the remodel, he is already impressed with its design and level of convenience.

"I'm really happy it's finally open because now I can park and be able to go to all these places," he said.

Green Tahoe is currently open from 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekends.