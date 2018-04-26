South Tahoe Refuse offers information for green waste recycling in South Lake Tahoe

Noticing a lot of pine needles bagged along your street in the last few weeks? South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling has too, that's why we are jump starting our green waste collection routes. Separate trucks are already operating in most neighborhoods.

Now is the perfect opportunity to maximize the recycling of our natural vegetation by cleaning up our lots and reducing organic fuel loading in our neighborhoods.

The natural vegetation collected by green waste routes goes directly to composting facilities in Northern Nevada, as well as being used as mulch locally to reduce soil erosion. Mitigating soil erosion is an important factor in protecting the clarity of Lake Tahoe.

With that in mind, STR has a few tips to help us keep it Clean and Green:

Remember to keep any plastic, metal and glass out of vegetation collected for green waste. Contamination by those materials seriously impacts the quality of compost and mulch.

Leave a light layer of natural vegetation on your property to protect against soil erosion and encourage native species to thrive.

Hate plastic bags? We do too. Place vegetation in separate cans. Place the green waste cans/bags on the opposite side of the driveway, away from your trash.

Limit can weight to no more than 50 pounds and bags to 30 pounds. Keep dirt to a minimum.

Branches can be bundled in 5-foot lengths, up to 30 pounds. Place these next to pine needles. Tie with natural twine, rather than plastic.

Green waste trucks start at 7 a.m. and may be in your neighborhood before or after the trash truck.

Pick up is weekly and will last until fall so use the program all summer long.

Some vegetation will be picked up with the regular trash. A special conveyor line allows STR to recover and send vegetation from the main facility to the organics building.

Clean loads of vegetation and wood from commercial properties are directed to the organics building for recycling, too. Loose material costs less at this facility than bagged vegetation.

California customers can put out as many cans/bags of green waste each week as they choose. Nevada customers who subscribe to "per-can" service can place bags of green waste out each week equal to their weekly per-can service.

Keeping it Clean and Green supports our efforts to encourage sustainability practices. By increasing recycling of green waste, we help to: Support improved water quality by using native mulch through erosion projects; increase quality compost for sustainable agriculture; and participate in fuels reduction projects that reduce the threat of wildfire.

Bring your clean green waste (no bags, trash, concrete, etc.) to our resource recovery facility for a 25-percent discount.