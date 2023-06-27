Griffo steps into new role as editor for Tahoe Daily Tribune, Sierra Sun

Laney Griffo, the new editor for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – With the recent opening for managing editor for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun, the Tribune has hired Laney Griffo to become the new editor for both publications.

Griffo has been a part of the Tahoe Tribune staff since 2019, where she began as a reporter. She quickly became rooted in her position, and was named as the assistant editor in 2022, when the Tahoe Tribune officially acquired the management of the Sierra Sun publication in North Lake Tahoe.

Along with a long-term position on the Tribune team, she has been passionate about news since the beginning of her career. Griffo graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with dual degrees in journalism and political science; and prior to her time on the Tribune staff, covered the Nevada State Legislature as well as Nevada and Northern California courts.

Born and raised in Northern California, Griffo has been a part of the Lake Tahoe community landscape for over a decade, and is driven by the local communities around the Lake Tahoe basin, with her intention being to always provide effective and well-rounded stories through both the Tahoe Tribune and Sierra Sun newspaper publications that always reflect journalistic integrity.

“I am beyond excited to step into this new role. Since I was a child, I have dreamed of being an Editor of a newspaper and the fact that the newspaper is located in the best place on Earth is more than I could’ve imagined,” Griffo said. “Along with the fantastic teams at the Sierra Sun and Tahoe Daily Tribune, I hope to continue giving a voice to the community and being the trusted news source for life in the Tahoe Basin.”

The Tribune’s publisher, Rob Galloway, is confident is Griffo’s ability to step into her new role as editor for both publications, and looking forward to seeing her lead the newspapers’ editorial teams moving forward.

“Given Laney’s efforts, professionalism, and exceptional attitude since she joined the team, I couldn’t think of a better person to lead the charge of the newsroom,” Galloway said. “The greater Lake Tahoe Region is a complicated landscape to cover from a news perspective. Laney’s experience, along with the relationships she has built over the years, will serve her well. I have absolutely nothing but confidence that she will excel in every facet of this role.”

Along with her new position as managing editor, Griffo is also the editor for the bi-annual magazine publication, Tahoe Magazine.

Being embedded in Lake Tahoe communities, during her time away from the newsroom, Griffo lives the Tahoe life, enjoying hobbies such as traveling, and is an avid open-water swimmer, runner, and mountain biker. When away from her outdoor adventurous lifestyle, she is typically reading and enjoying time with her husband, Joey Griffo, her two dogs, and one cat.

Griffo is eager to take over this new position, and looks forward to bringing a fresh take to both publications.