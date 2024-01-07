Grizzlies’ hockey tournament to come back bigger after pandemic pause

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Grizzlies hockey club is bringing back its annual tournament after a four year hiatus due to COVID-19. The 17th annual tournament is expanding to the Tahoe Blue Events Center with its return Jan. 12 – 15.

This means teams will take the ice at two locations. In addition to the events center, teams will compete at the longtime home of the Tahoe Grizzlies, the South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena. Tournament Director Stacie Gunderson says this expansion allows the tournament to host eight more teams and schedule almost twice as many games at the club’s primary fundraiser.

She says not only does the tournament raise funds for the club, it’s also beneficial to the town’s economy. Around 500 kids from 34 teams and their families are expected come to town from all over California, Oregon, and Texas, staying at hotels, and eating at restaurants while they’re here.

And if any out-of-area competitors forgot their mittens, the tournament’s vender fair has got them covered. The fair is new to this year. The extra space at the events center allows the club to host the Village Board Shop and BigTruck Hats in addition to their seasoned sponsor vender, Absolute Graphix, who creates tournament merchandise and customizes it with player names and numbers. Each vender donates 10% back to the club from the sales made at the tournament.

The club’s very own Grizzlies are scheduled to play in the eight or under, 10 or under, and high school divisions. They have also put together a 14 or under team just for the tournament, although the club didn’t have enough players for that age group to build an entire team for the season. Local players in that division have to currently play on teams in Reno, Vacaville, and Roseville.

The pandemic chipped away at the Grizzlies’ teams with many player families leaving the area. Gunderson says the once championship winning and thriving club with teams of all age divisions almost folded during COVID, but is regaining its momentum again.

The club hopes this tournament adds to that momentum by providing funds to organize development opportunities, discounted tuition, scholarships, and free events for those new to hockey and want to try it out. An abbreviated six week hockey program is also a possibility, so players can explore the sport without the full season travel commitment.

Gunderson expects high level hockey from their 14 or under, and high school teams. The high school team is set to play two nights in a row at the events center, starting Friday, Jan. 12.

The youngest age division consisting of eight-year-olds and under, called the mites in hockey terms, plays the game differently, “it’s really kind of chaos out there,” she describes, “but it’s super cute chaos.”

She adds one rink holds multiple three-versus-three games at the same time. A buzzer sounds every few minutes, indicating it’s time for a new rotation of players to carry on the game for the team.

The club is holding a full schedule of games over four days with the championship games taking place on Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. They’re offering games in every division, from the little mites to high school level.

Tahoe Grizzlies’ MLK Hockey Tournament schedule for Jan. 12 – 15, 2024. Provided

Tournament organizers are accepting donated raffle baskets from local businesses. Gunderson says public feedback has voted raffle baskets as one of event goers favorite aspects about the tournament. In the past, they’ve had ski passes, snowboards, and Tahoe wood maps donated for raffles. Anyone wanting to donate a raffle item can contact the club via email to tahoehockeyinfo@gmail.com .