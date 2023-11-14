Grocery Outlet to open in Incline Village

The new entrance to the Grocery Outlet located in Incline Village.

Provided/Grocery Outlet

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Grocery Outlet will be opening officially in Incline Village on Thursday, Nov. 16, with owners Shannon and Ryan Parrish thrilled to be bringing service to another close-knit community.

“We’re really excited to be in the community,” said Shannon. “The responses that we’ve gotten from people in the parking lot and at the post office, just talking to us, we’re really exited to be there and have our family business in Incline Village as well as Truckee.”

The opening couldn’t come sooner for the duo, who have been price checking competition in the area to make sure that they are bringing the best prices to the neighborhood.

“We think our customers are going to be very impressed and very happy with the savings that we’re able to offer,” said Ryan.

The shelves are being stocked as the last minute work is finished prior to opening. Provided/Grocery Outlet

The new grocery store will take the place of the old Village Market, which was forced to close down due to shortage of staff and the inability to keep the deli department open.

Shannon and Ryan, also owners of the Truckee Grocery Outlet location, were able to hire a number of stand-up employees to begin working at the Incline Village location. The pair believe that the community will take on kindly to the workers, who are almost all local community members.

“Customers can expect to see their neighbors working the store,” said Ryan. “Product selection is great, and we’re really happy with what’s available and the prices are outstanding.”

There will be a diverse range of options to shop from at the store. Provided/Grocery Outlet

There was plenty of work to be done on the location prior to opening, much of which was handled by the Grocery Outlet corporation, who spent ample time on the building making sure it is up to code prior to opening for the public.

“I know that there was some extensive work that needed to be done,” said Shannon. “That took some time, a little bit long that we thought it was going to, but everything has turned out great and the store is beautiful.”

To learn more about the Grocery Outlet in Incline Village visit http://www.groceryoutlet.com/grand-opening/incline-village-grocery-outlet .