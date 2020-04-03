Grocery stores implement shopping hours for the elderly, vulnerable

Grocery stores around the country are shifting to accommodate those who are most vulnerable and at risk to contracting COVID-19. With cases increasing, going to the grocery store for essentials can be nerve wracking for the elderly or immunocompromised.

Grocery stores around Lake Tahoe have changed hours and shifted routines.

Safeway opened it hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors, expecting mothers and those in at-risk groups.

Safeway is also offering delivery and pickup orders, however they are currently backed up due to the current situation.

Grass Roots Natural Food at the Y is offering to shop for seniors or immunocompromised customers that call ahead over the phone.

They want to “make it easiest as possible for customers to get their groceries,” said an employee. Grass Roots is also in the works of designating a senior-only time to shop.

Austin’s Restaurant Lake Tahoe offers an online grocery store. They will continue doing pickup and delivery on online grocery orders.

Whole Foods is open to customers 60 and up from 8 to 9 a.m., everyday which is an hour before the store opens to the general public.

Raley’s is offering “Senior Essentials” bags. “Seniors Essentials” bags include dry and fresh food in a bag for either $20 or $35 and are compiled by store workers.

Bags can be picked up curbside or in-store pickup. Raley’s announced Thursday that they will be doing Ready to Eat Meal Bags that will be available to all customers.

Bags are $35 and are available on Raley’s website for eCart Pick-up, delivery or in-store pickup.

Along with the efforts of grocery stores doing their part to protect the community, people are offering their time on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Nextdoor Neighbor, and Be A Neighbor to run errands and grocery shop for vulnerable neighbors.