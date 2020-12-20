Ground breaks on indoor mini golf, tap house at Tahoe

The 9-hole course will be designed to spell “Tahoe.”



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub broke ground on a second Northern California location at Zalanta Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

Flatstick Pub is a community focused craft brew pub with challenging mini golf and a variety of other mini-golf inspired games. Flatstick will occupy the vacant 4101 Lake Tahoe space between Ace High Saloon & Smokehouse and Big Vista Clothing Store across from the base of the Heavenly Village gondola.

The 8,000-square foot space will feature a challenging 9-hole mini golf course, large outdoor patio, full restaurant, 32​ ​taps and will only serve beer and wine from local independently-owned breweries and wineries in the region. The holes will be designed to spell “Tahoe.”

In addition to mini golf, the pub caters to date nights, friendly gathering, team building events, birthday parties or simply grabbing a casual drink with friends. It will also feature two art installations by local artists.

“The most important value of Flatstick Pub is community and we intend to build on our successes from our Downtown Sacramento location by creating another incredible gathering place for the community to come and enjoy games, local food, great local brews, in an entertaining environment” said Flatstick’s Owner Brandon Robinson in a press release. “Being a Northern California native, I’ve spent much of my childhood and adult life in Lake Tahoe; we are elated to share our concept with our friends in the Lake Tahoe community.”

While Flatstick’s Sacramento location is adults-only, there are plans to make the Lake Tahoe location family friendly during certain hours to accommodate the many families that live and travel to the area.

The $1 million project is expected to employ 22 locals and will be open in early 2021.

To learn more, visit http://www.tipsyputt.com.