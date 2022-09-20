Groundbreaking ceremony held Monday for Meyers bike trail project

On hand to celebrate the groundbreaking on Monday were (from left) Raphael Martinez, El Dorado County transportation director, Rebecca Cremeen of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Joe Cardinale, board chair for Tahoe Paradise Park, District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel, Project Manager and civil engineer with the county Donaldo Palaroan, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit representative Lindsay Gusses and John Mayberry from the Meyers Advisory Council.

Provided/Donaldo Palaroan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning in Meyers for a new bridge project that will cross the Upper Truckee River and include connections to Washoe Meadows State Park and Tahoe Paradise Park and the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School.

On hand to celebrate the 10 a.m. groundbreaking included Raphael Martinez, El Dorado County transportation director, Rebecca Cremeen of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Joe Cardinale, board chair for Tahoe Paradise Park, District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel, Project Manager and civil engineer with the county Donaldo Palaroan, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit representative Lindsay Gusses and John Mayberry from the Meyers Advisory Council.

According to the project summary, the San Bernardino Class 1 Bike Trail Project will construct approximately 0.37 miles of Class 1 shared use path between the end of West San Bernardino Avenue to Tahoe Paradise Park and will include the aforementioned connections.

The project builds upon the Meyers Bikeway and provides a critical link to the bicycle network between the neighborhood on North Upper Truckee Road and the community of Meyers.

The Project supports the Linking Tahoe: Active Transportation Plan, approved by the Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization in March 2016 and the Meyers Area Plan, approved in March 2018.

The project proposes to install a shared use path bridge over the Upper Truckee River just west of Tahoe Paradise Park and link the bike lane facilities along North Upper Truckee Road from the west and Apache Avenue to the east.