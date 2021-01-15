Group offers incentives to shop at COVID compliant businesses

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For visitors and locals of Carson Valley and South Lake Tahoe who want to support local businesses that are being COVID compliant, Visit Carson Valley has launched Sierra Safely Trail Experience to highlight those businesses.

Sierra Safely has curated a list of over 40 businesses and restaurants that they’ve verified are being COVID compliant.

“Our main goal for this was to ensure that people continued to shop local,” said Heidi Saucedo, marketing manager for Visit Carson Valley.

People can sign up and get a digital passport sent to their phones. When they visit a business on the list and check-in, they are eligible for discounts at that business.

For January, people can also become eligible for prizes. For the first business they check into, they receive a small prize. After visiting five businesses, they receive a bigger prize. Every business after five, they receive a raffle ticket into the grand prize which is a two night stay in South Tahoe and two night stay in Carson Valley with food provided at both locations.

To get your passport and see a list of participating businesses, visit https://sierrasafely.com.