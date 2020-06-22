Group wants input for police changes ahead of South Lake Tahoe forum

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A group associated with the Black Lives Matter protests at Lakeview Commons has sent a list of items to the city of South Lake Tahoe ahead of the policing town hall Monday night.

The group would like to see monthly town halls with the city council and other relevant administrators. Secondly, they would like to see a creation of a funded civilian oversight board that is composed of community members.

This board would have multiple tasks, including advising on the police chief hire, they would also like to see three external candidates.

The city has posted the position for external candidates, It currently has been switching between current SLTPD Lts. Dave Stevenson and Shannon Laney as the interim chief and prior to retiring, former chief Brian Uhler said he felt an internal candidate could fill the position.

The group would also like budget adjustments for 2020-21 including rejection of a new cannabis officer and two other additional officers and cutting officers at South Tahoe High School.

They’d also like to see reallocation of funds to the civilian review board, which can review all officer-involved shootings and other incidents of misconduct.

Funds would also be reallocated to create a crisis assistance helping out on the streets program that would be accessed through the police-fire-ambulance communications center. This program would provide for a medic or crisis worker that could respond to homeless calls, mental health calls, crisis counseling, suicide prevention and intervention, conflict resolution, grief and loss, housing crisis, substance abuse and many other scenarios.

Finally, the group would like to police reforms such as an agreement to not respond to non-criminal calls, ban on the use of no-knock warrants, bans on chokeholds, rubber bullets, use of tear gas, implementing body cameras and a list of trainings officers have attended, as well as several other changes.

The forum starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched at https://zoom.us/j/94330074633.