Growing Healthcare to Care for You (Opinion)

Clint Purvance



Founded in 1963, Barton Health has been the region’s leading health partner for over 60 years — proudly providing bi-state medical services for the whole community.

And as a bi-state community, residents and visitors to Lake Tahoe’s south shore have long experienced life across both sides of the state line — from ski resorts and beaches to shopping and appointments — we are one community in two states.

As the region has grown, Barton has evolved alongside the community to care for its changing health needs. And with an aging population, more comprehensive healthcare is required to serve our patients.

The triennial Community Health Needs Assessment identifies areas for health improvement in our community and continues to illustrate the need for more healthcare services like oncology (cancer) and expanded cardiovascular (heart) care, two leading causes of death nationwide.

Offering medical services from two campuses will allow Barton to add services and reach more patients, in addition to expanding our undersized emergency department and operating rooms.

Our current hospital on the South Lake Tahoe campus was originally built in 1963 and expanded in 1995 — its aging infrastructure will no longer meet our community’s health needs and the standards of modern medical care.

A new hospital will provide high-quality medical care for the entire community, and with a well-designed, modern facility, patients and medical teams will have access to leading diagnostic and treatment equipment, the latest in healing designs, and a safe and comfortable environment.

We understand the hospital’s move from California to Nevada raises questions about insurance coverage — be assured, patients can and do cross state lines for emergency and acute care (inpatient) services, and outpatient services will continue to remain on both campuses.

Barton purchased the already-closed Lakeside Inn & Casino parcel in the spring of 2021, with intentions for expanding outpatient services adjacent to our Stateline campus. At the same time, teams were evaluating Barton Memorial Hospital and its ability to meet California’s 2030 seismic requirements for hospitals.

It was determined the original portion of the 1960s facility, housing key services lines including the Skilled Nursing Facility, laboratory and infusion services, and the hospital’s pharmacy, cannot meet the requirements. If we were to demolish this portion of the building to rebuild, patient care will be impacted and services will close during construction.

Additionally, the 1990s expansion is not large enough to expand in needed areas including our undersized emergency department and small operating rooms.

Building a new facility allows us to expand our emergency department and operating rooms, modernize patient rooms, and importantly, launch an oncology center and expand cardiovascular services, supporting patients facing serious health issues by providing services locally.

Barton is here to provide healthcare for the South Shore and the South Shore’s needs are changing — evolving with the community ensures you’ll receive the care you need. We are one community health system, serving a bi-state community through two campuses.

Dr. Clint Purvance is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Barton Health. For more information about Barton’s dual-campus strategy or the hospital replacement project, or to provide feedback, visit BartonHealth.org/Dual-Campus.