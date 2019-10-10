Grown up child prodigy Evancho comes to Harrah’s

Jackie Evancho will perform at Harrah's South Shore Room on Saturday.

Provided

Jackie Evancho will be performing her new album, “The Debut” at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

You might remember Evancho as a worldwide sensation when she was 10 years old. In 2010, she first debuted on NBC’s, “America’s Got Talent” where she gained global appreciation.

While she earned her fame as a child prodigy, she has redesigned herself as a young adult with an already successful career as a singer. She started by stunning listeners with an extraordinary voice singing opera music as a child. Now, she is a multi-platinum recording artist.

At 10, she was inspired by The Phantom of the Opera’s soundtrack. Evancho received her first glimpse of stardom as a YouTube sensation who went viral. After her debut on “Americas got Talent” her career took off. She went on to release several albums that went platinum, gold and ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Classical chart. Her sales were over 3 million in the United States.

She is still the youngest solo platinum artist, the youngest top five debut artist in the UK, the youngest artist to have a solo concert at Lincoln Center and the highest-ranking debut artist of 2010. After the whirlwind of stardom, Evancho created seven chart-topping albums, headlined PBS television specials and appeared in a film with Robert Redford called “The Company We Keep.”

Her career led her to record duets with big names like Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand and Chris Botti. Evancho has released several Christmas-themed albums such as “Heavenly Christmas” and “Someday at Christmas.”

Her new album, “The Debut” spotlights songs from 21st century Broadway musicals and musical films that include Hamilton, West Side Story and more.