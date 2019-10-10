Guactoberfest 2019 at AleWorX

Guactoberfest is at Lake Tahoe AleWorX at Stateline from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday.

AleWorX, at its Stateline location, from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday Oct. 11 will celebrate their annual Guactoberfest.

Customers can sample and appreciate all different styles of guacamole.

Local businesses and community contestants will enter the event to show off their best guacamole.

Tickets are $20 and includes a top-shelf margarita and bottomless guacamole samples from the contestants.

Every patron at the restaurant will get three votes. Winner of the best guacamole is decided by the popular vote.

Stick around after the contest because there will be a DJ dance party that kicks off at 11 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.laketahoealeworx.com or call 530-600-0442.