Resort to lead guided hike to Mount Rose summit

Join the Hyatt for a guided hike to Mount Rose.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort Spa and Casino is hosting a guided hike to the summit of Mount Rose this Saturday, Oct. 17.

The hike is part of the resort’s “Tahoe Adventures” program and the excursion is available for overnight guests of the resort. The hike is about six to seven-hours and will take guests on an all-day adventure. Hikers will meet with guides at 7 a.m.

The hike will reach an elevation of 10,776 ft at the summit of Mount Rose.

“We are thrilled to provide a featured excursion for October as part of our Tahoe Adventure program,” outdoor and adventure specialist with Hyatt Kemp Dowdy said in a press release. “This six-hour epic journey is ideal for experienced hikers looking for a challenging but fulfilling getaway. Although the hike will not be easy, it will be well worth it with some of the most incredible panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area, and the Mount Rose waterfall.”

The hike will be guided by Dowdy and Julie Orblych, who is the resort’s adventure and wellness specialists.

The hike includes a lunch at the summit prepared by the resort’s culinary team.

In addition to the hike planned this weekend, the resort is now offering several new activities for the fall and winter season including morning meditation sessions, “Paint and Sip in the Pines” art classes, dryland bootcamp classes to help guests prepare for the snow sport season and more.

The resort’s adventure specialist team will be offering several guided hike options throughout the year on popular trails that include Flume Trail, Monkey Rock and also will offer family pinecone hunts.

The hike costs $40 per person which includes lunch. Reservations are required and can be made at http://hyattlaketahoe.ticketleap.com/mountrose.