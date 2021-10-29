Guild Mortgage donates $10k to fire relief fund

Guild Mortgage team members Jerry Bindel, Buzz Bera, Linda Hansen, Tara Offenbacher, Pamm Bettencourt, Jordyn Dion, Dick Schwarte, and Debbie Brown present donation.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Guild Mortgage South Lake Tahoe is giving back to the community with a donation to the Community Disaster Resource Center.

When the Caldor Fire shut down the region, branch manager Ron Shaw reached out to regional management to see if the company would give a donation to the community. They approved a $10,000 donation.

He then spoke with South Lake Tahoe representatives, Linda Hansen, Tara Offenbacher, and Jordyn Dion and asked where they thought the money should go.

“It was a collaborative discussion,” Shaw said. “We just wanted to help the most people.”

The team landed on CDRC’s Caldor Fire Relief Fund.

“We felt it would reach the most amount of people,” Shaw said. “People struggling to pay rent, buy groceries, make mortgage payments, and have their basic needs met because they couldn’t work during.”