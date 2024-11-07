‘Guilty Christmas’ returns with new Tahoe-themed holiday laughs 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Nobody does Christmas quite like Lake Tahoe and nobody pokes fun at Tahoe quite like “Guilty Christmas.” The popular musical comedy returns Wednesday, Nov. 13, for five nights to the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre with updated songs and sketches that turn local winter quirks into musical gold.

“The whole purpose of the entire play is just for people to have fun and enjoy the fact that they live in Tahoe, which is a great place to live,” said Dave Hamilton, who directs the show in addition to writing the script and lyrics. “That’s what we do.”

Think of it as Tahoe’s answer to Beach Blanket Babylon, but with a distinctly alpine flavor. While the show’s nine characters and premise remain familiar to returning audiences, this year’s production features fresh material that playfully pokes fun at life in the mountains.

Local humor

The show taps into experiences that anyone who’s spent time in Tahoe will recognize.

“We make fun of all the stuff that we all talk about in Tahoe,” Hamilton explains with a laugh. “Things that we like and things that drive us crazy.”

From tourists attempting to navigate icy roads in their Teslas to the peculiarities of the local dating scene “if you’re only dating snowboarders.” The show has a light-hearted approach.

Returning favorite, Tahoe Time, celebrates the region’s famously relaxed approach to punctuality.

“Because we’re such a great kickback resort area, people don’t really stay on time for stuff,” Hamilton explained.

In addition to repeat material, this year’s show also introduces new numbers about winter driving and the pursuit of perfect powder days.

Winter woes and wonder

A standout addition to this year’s program is a musical number dedicated to the trials and tribulations of major snowstorms.

“We’re going to have a big song about all the horrible things you have to deal with in big snowstorms,” Hamilton said. “Like the snowplow didn’t come, or the snowplow put a six-foot berm in my driveway, or the power went out and I can’t do anything. Those kinds of things that we deal with on a regular basis.”

The music brings a modern twist to traditional theater, featuring cabaret-style electronic arrangements created through MIDI technology by the show’s music director Mark D. Williams. MIDI technology allows for a full orchestral sound, from violins to trombones, all produced electronically.

Jump start the holiday

The timing of the show coincides with the Holiday Faire in Valhalla’s Grand Hall, making for a perfect festive double feature.

“If people come out to the Holiday Faire during the afternoon, they can see the Holiday Faire and then see the show that night,” Hamilton said.

The faire transforms the nearby Grand Hall into a winter wonderland, complete with local artisanal vendors offering unique gifts, festive decor, and handmade treasures and a magnificent Christmas tree.

Finale

The show culminates in what promises to be a spectacular finale.

“Mark (music director) put together a mashup of just about every classical Christmas carol you can think of and makes this wonderful single kind of song out of it,” Hamilton said. “The whole cast is singing … it’s a perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Return of familiar faces

The entire original cast is returning to reprise their roles including Tom Callahan, Kurt Munger, Chris Taylor, Pam Taylor, Sharon Kerrigan, Anita Kelly, Joanie San Agustin, Liz Tonkinson, and Jeff Whitt.

The story follows these characters, who initially met while serving community service together in a previous production, as they reunite to put on a Christmas show. While they might be older now, they’re not necessarily wiser, and that’s part of the fun.

“It’s a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit, even before the holidays begin,” Hamilton said.

Details

“Guilty Christmas” begins at 7:30 p.m., and runs Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 13-17, at the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre.

Tickets are $15 for children and $25 for adults.

Valhalla Holiday Faire begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Grand Hall. Saturday, Nov. 16, the faire goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, it goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to https://valhallatahoe.showare.com/