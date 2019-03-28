Gunbarrel 25 returns Saturday at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Fancy yourself an "expert" skier or rider?

Put your self-prescribed talent level to the test this Saturday with one of the greatest (and most daunting) on-the-mountain challenges: the 16th annual Gunbarrel 25 at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Named after the run and the lift that rises up the mountain from the California Lodge, the Gunbarrel 25 challenges skiers and riders to make 25 trips down The Face and Gunbarrel between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Yes, you read that right — 25 trips.

A double black diamond mogul run, The Face is one of Heavenly's most challenging designated runs. Participants head down The Face and onto Gunbarrel, another double black diamond run with enough moguls to melt your legs.

A combined 3,000 plus feet in distance, The Face/Gunbarrel is challenge on just one run. Twenty-five trips … that's a feat to strength (or insanity).

For those not satisfied with the shear magnitude of 25 trips down, try and get 25 laps in faster than everyone else. Or you can say "screw 25" and try for more laps than everyone else (our legs are wobbling just thinking about it), known as the Iron Man and Iron Woman.

The cost is $50 for pass holders and $115 for non-pass holders.

The entry fee includes a pasta feast and awards ceremony starting at 5 p.m. Spectators can pay to enter the awards ceremony/pasta dinner at the door.

Register online prior to the event at bit.ly/2019Gunbarrel25.

Same day registration will take place in the Cal Lodge's CalBar from 7:30-9:30 a.m.