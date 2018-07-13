Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo aiming for win at American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Former Dallas Cowboy gunslinger Tony Romo says his golf game is coming around and he's shooting for the title this weekend at the 29th annual American Century Championship.

Romo is excited to give Mark Mulder a run for his money at the celebrity golf tournament, Friday through Sunday, July 13-15, and build on last week where he dominated the competition by nine strokes en route to winning the Racine Tri-Course Amateur championship in Wisconsin.

"Mark's a great player," Romo said Wednesday at an ACC press conference. "He's worthy of winning this thing three times in a row. And you've got to play good. But that's why you practice and play and go out there and work on your different techniques. Coming in I feel confident and ready, but it's golf. You gotta go produce. And it will humble you in two seconds if you're not careful. So just put in the time and understand what your fundamentals are and go out and play. Strike the ball well, you'll have a great chance."

Romo is a 4-to-1 favorite to win the tournament according Caesars Entertainment, the same as American Olympic tennis silver medalist Mardy Fish and just behind the three-time champ Mulder 8-to-5.

Romo has placed second twice, in 2007 when actor Jack Wagner bettered his score, and 2009 to former MLB pitcher Rick Rhoden.

And those second-place finishes happened in the midst of his 13-year NFL career where he threw for more yards, more touchdowns and is the only quarterback to average over 300 yards per game in Dallas Cowboys history.

Recommended Stories For You

After retiring in April 2017 and going into broadcasting football games as the lead analyst for CBS, Romo dedicated himself to golf in the offseason for the first time, like he used to do with football.

"With the football season ending, you're really off as an analyst," Romo said. "It's not like football where you're still in every day getting ready for the next season. So for me, I've taken almost as if it was a football offseason toward golf. It's been fun and I think that's probably why my scores have started to (get better)."

Romo hired a "golf team" of swing coaches and dedicated himself to chopping off strokes from his game. He's "attacked" the process of improving and is enjoying hitting the ball consistently where he aims and producing shots under pressure.

Romo is competing in the ACC for the fifth time and loves coming to Lake Tahoe. He loves the surroundings while playing at Edgewood, especially hole No. 17.

"17 is a great hole just because of the environment on the weekend, it's pretty crazy," Romo said. "And if you're not careful, you get hit by a football in the head when you're walking. That's unique to this tournament, I think. But I think there's three or four holes that are just — you're walking and you're like, 'Boy, you don't see this every day.' It's a beautiful part of the country here, and it's pretty special just to be part of the field."

Romo got to the South Shore early in the week so he could enjoy time with family and friends. He is leaving right after the event Sunday afternoon to compete the next day at a U.S. amateur qualifier.

"It's one of our favorite weeks of the year," Romo said. "American Century does an incredible job putting this on, and the events and everything at night. They're really fun. We get to hang out and have some Coronas with some people that you meet for the first time sometimes. The whole thing is just a really great week."