Gusty wind, snow return Tuesday; Stronger storm expected this weekend at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One fast moving storm leaves the area and another is right on its heels, and possibly a bigger system is headed for Lake Tahoe this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement that calls for mountain snow and gusty winds to return late Tuesday into Wednesday as the active weather pattern continues this week. The service said more impactful storms are forecast to move through the region Friday through the weekend that have potential for strong winds, soaking rains and heavy mountain snow.
A cold front is expected to push through the region Tuesday into Wednesday that could bring a few inches of snow to mountain passes with light amounts sticking to roads around the Tahoe Basin and northeast California as low as 5,500 feet, the service said.
”Simulations favor 2-3 inches over the Sierra passes with a dusting to an inch or two for elevations down to 5,500 feet or so,” the service said. “In the wetter scenarios, 3-6 inches of snow are possible above 6,000 feet. Be prepared for Sierra travel delays Wednesday.”
Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
On Thursday there is a 40% chance of rain showers and then two more storms are forecast.
On Friday, a “fairly modest” system travels through that could provide another round of rain and high elevation snow with snow levels dropping to 7,000 feet.
The high temperatures will be about 50 through Friday before dropping to the low 40s on the weekend.
A potentially much stronger system is on the horizon for the weekend. This storm is expected to be rather warm with snow levels at about 7,000 to 8,000 feet during the heaviest precipitation. Strong winds, heavy high Sierra snowfall, and soaking rains are possible, the service said.
Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph and the Sierra could see 2-4 inches of rain with the snow level above 8,000 feet.
The service said that while it is telling that simulations are in agreement, that it is still five days out and the conditions could change.
“In the past, we have seen great model agreement days out only to change dramatically as the event time nears,” the service said. “Therefore, we could see dramatically altering storm impacts if the storm track alters its course.”
