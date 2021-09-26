Gusty winds, dangerous fire conditions on tap for Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Sunday morning from D.L. Bliss State Park.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A cold front will bring increasing winds, some possible rain and snow, and dangerous fire weather to the Lake Tahoe Basin starting on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a fire weather watch that goes into effect at noon Monday and lasts into the evening due to strong winds and dry air.

The combination of strong winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can arrive on scene. The humidity is expected to be between 15-20% for areas west of U.S. Highway 395 and less for areas east.

Widespread haze from wildfires is expected Sunday morning before gradually becoming sunny with a high near 77. The winds will be in the 5 to 15 mph range with gusts up to 25 mph. The overnight low will be in the low 40s.

The southwest winds kick up into the 10 to 20 mph range on Monday with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph for wind prone areas and exposed terrain.

The service is calling for a 40% chance of showers late Monday night into Tuesday with an overnight low in the low 40s.

A 20% chance of showers remains for Tuesday morning with the snow level dropping to about 8,200 feet.

Tuesday’s high is expected to linger around 60 before dropping into the high 20s overnight.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny and clear with highs seasonably cooler in the low 60s.

Sunny and mostly clear skies with highs in the low 70s are expected from Thursday into the weekend.