Whittell High School wins AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — George Whittell High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award by expanding young women’s access to AP computer science and AP computer science Principles.

Out of the 20,000 schools that offer AP courses, 818 achieved this result in the 2018-2019 school year. Whittell was one of 36 schools to be recognized for closing the gender gap in both AP computer science courses.

“We’re proud to see the creativity, commitment and enthusiasm our female students have demonstrated in their study of AP Computer Science A and AP Computer Science Principles,” said Whittell Principal, Shawn Lear in a press release. “We’ve been watching these young ladies work really hard since the beginning, so this is no surprise to our community. As educators and administrators, we believe a STEM education plays a critical role in fostering a lifelong relationship with learning, setting our female students on a path to success in a 21st century workforce.”

Schools that receive this award have achieved 50% or higher female representation in either or both AP computer science courses.

“George Whittell High School is empowering young women to see themselves as creators, innovators and problem-solvers,” said Stefanie Sanford, College Board global policy chief. “We hope to see even more high schools inspire female students to harness the potential of an AP computer science education.”

AP Computer Science Principles was launched in 2016. In 2019, nearly 100,000 students took the AP CSP exam.