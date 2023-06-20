Hall of Fame QB Elway returns to celebrity golf tourney after 6 years

John Elway at a previous celebrity golf tournament. Elway is making his return in 2023 after a six year hiatus.

Tribune file/Joe Proudman

STATELINE, Nev. — After a six-year absence, former Denver Broncos Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway will return to compete in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament July 12-16 in Lake Tahoe.

The two-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller played in the first 27 tournaments until post-football career injuries sidelined him in 2017.

An accomplished golfer, Elway placed in the top 10 of the American Century Championship 14 times throughout his celebrity golf career dating back to the inaugural event in 1990. His best finish came in 2010, when he tied for second place with NFL quarterback Tony Romo and newly-retired MLB pitcher John Smoltz, with former NFL quarterback Billy Joe Tolliver winning the title.

Elway spent 16 years as an NFL player and 11 as an executive, all with the Broncos. His last appearance in the tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course was in 2017, when he finished in ninth place.

Among the prominent names in the 2023 celebrity field are Steph Curry, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Zach LaVine, Seth Curry, Jerry Rice, Annika Sorenstam, Ray Romano, Larry Fitzgerald, Travis Kelce, Miles Teller, plus more than 20 Hall of Famers, five Heisman Trophy winners and three NFL coaches.

With major television exposure (NBC Sports, Golf Channel) and a purse of $600,000, the American Century Championship is the most prestigious celebrity tournament in golf. The 2023 televised event tees off July 14-16 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of the largest alpine lake in North America. The tournament has raised over $6 million for charities including the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

For tournament information and updates visit http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com .

For destination information, accommodations, and events explore http://www.VisitLakeTahoe.com , or call 1-800-288-2463.