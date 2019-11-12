 Hall of Famer Rice packs them in at Hard Rock; doesn’t bring 49ers good luck | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Hall of Famer Rice packs them in at Hard Rock; doesn’t bring 49ers good luck

News | November 12, 2019

Jerry Rice takes a photo with fans.
Brian Williams / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

San Francisco fans celebrate a 49ers first half touchdown with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice Monday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

Rice, a 49ers legend, appeared to promote his new energy drink, G.O.A.T Fuel, sign autographs, take selfies and address a question and answer session with a predominantly “Forty Niners Faithful” audience, many were wearing Rice “80” jerseys.

The 49ers ended up suffering their first loss of the season in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks.

News
See more