Hall of Famer Rice packs them in at Hard Rock; doesn’t bring 49ers good luck

Jerry Rice takes a photo with fans.

Brian Williams / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

San Francisco fans celebrate a 49ers first half touchdown with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice Monday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

Rice, a 49ers legend, appeared to promote his new energy drink, G.O.A.T Fuel, sign autographs, take selfies and address a question and answer session with a predominantly “Forty Niners Faithful” audience, many were wearing Rice “80” jerseys.

The 49ers ended up suffering their first loss of the season in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks.