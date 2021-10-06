‘Halloweekend’ fright fest returns to Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — Homewood Mountain Resort’s family friendly “Halloweekend” fright fest returns October 21-24.

Sponsored by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, the event will feature a Trick-or-Treat village complete with face painting, pumpkin decorating, family games, festive foods and a haunted house. Scenic and “haunted” chairlift rides will also be offered Thursday through Sunday nights.

“Our inaugural ‘Halloweekend’ in 2019 was so much fun for the community we decided to bring it back this fall,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager. “Halloween is a staff favorite holiday at Homewood and West Shore Cafe, and we’re excited to continue the festivities including a haunted house and other family fun this year.”

Halloweekend will kick off with “The Haunting” at West Shore Café at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. This Halloween dinner experience won’t be for the faint of heart. Guests will first have VIP access to Homewood’s haunted chairlift ride before they are served a spooky supper. Expect killer cocktails, swamp juice, treacle tarts, bat wings, cauldrons of eyeballs and finger foods.

The cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Dinner will be seated at 7:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made online in advance.





Games for the kids including “Pin the boo on the ghost” and “Pumpkin tic-tac-toe” will take place in the Trick-or-Treat village and are sponsored by Alpenglow Sports, Art Haus Cinema & Drafthouse, West Shore Market & Deli and 101.5 Truckee Tahoe Radio.

Entry into the Halloweekend Festival at Homewood is free for all ages, however tickets are needed for scenic chairlift rides from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and for haunted chairlift rides and the haunted house from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased

online in advance and start at $29 for adults and $14 for kids, with discounts offered for Tahoe Truckee Unified School District students.

For those who wish to celebrate the holiday later in the month, the West Shore Cafe will also host two themed dinners featuring Halloween specials from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 30-31

Reservations can be made online on their website .