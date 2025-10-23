Halloween events: Costume contests, scary movies and more!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Halloween may still be a week away but South Lake Tahoe has celebrations and events all week long. Here are some of the Halloween events happening this week.

Friday, October 24

Halloween Costume Party – 6-9 p.m., South Lake Brewing Company, 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd.. Kick off your Halloween celebrations with a free costume party at South Lake Brewing Company on Friday, October 24th, from 6-9 PM! We’ll have live music from DJ SMPLMND starting at 6 PM, and Bear Bites will be our food vendor for the evening, serving up some spooky cuisine, including focaccia witches’ hands, chili, soup, and pumpkin pie. Admission is free and costumes are encouraged. We’ll be serving up Jell-O shots and giving away free candy! The costume contest and Halloween games will start at 7 PM. For more information, visit https://www.southlakebeer.com/brewery-events or call 5305780087.

Lake Tahoe Sand Harbor State Park Celebrates Spooky Harbor – 6:30-9 p.m., Sand Harbor, 2005 Nevada State Route 28. Friday, Oct. 24 – Kids Fall Festival (wear costumes) 4:00 pm: Games, pumpkin decorating, face painting & more! 6:00 pm: Trick-or-Treating. 7:00 pm: Hotel Transylvania (PG)This fall, Sand Harbor State Park transforms into Spooky Harbor, a lakeside celebration of Halloween with movies under the stars and festive fun for all ages! Grab your friends and family and join us every Friday from September 26 to October 31, and Saturday, November 1, for a fun movie-filled night.

Movies begin 30 minutes after sunset (around 7:00 p.m.) at the Sand Harbor Stage.• Free event (standard park entry fees apply: $10 NV NV-registered vehicles / $15 out-of-state vehicles).• Bring blankets, low-back chairs, flashlights, and warm clothes. There will be no concessions, and lighting is limited after dark—come prepared for a true autumn night by the lake.• Viewer discretion is advised; film ratings range from PG to R and are the responsibility of each party/parent.

From pumpkin fun to lakeside chills, Spooky Harbor is where Halloween magic meets the beauty of Lake Tahoe. Gather your ghouls, ghosts, and goblins—we can’t wait to celebrate spooky season with you! For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/lake-tahoe-sand-harbor-state-park-celebrates-spooky-harbor/2025-10-24/ .

Saturday, October 25

46th Annual Freaker’s Ball – Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50. The ultimate Halloween party is back! Enjoy a live DJ an d compete in the $10,000 Costume Contest for your chance to win big. For more information, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=10/25/2 025&display=event&eventid=2438625.

Boo Bash 2025 – 5-8 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Parks & Recreation Center, 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard. Get ready to party at Boo Bash 2025 – a spooktacular event filled with costumes, music, and good vibes! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boo-bash-2025-tickets-1693597087479 .

Fright Night 2025 – 9 p.m., Get ready for an epic Halloween with a total of $10,000 cash up for grabs. Dress to impress for your chance to win big in one of our exciting costume contests across each venue and participate in fun, crowd-pleasing extras to keep the night fun.

Caesars Republic Lobby & Cleos Bar | 9 PM – Scariest Costume: $500

El Jefe’s Cantina Tahoe | 9:30 PM – Best Group Costume: $2500

Center Stage | 10 PM – Funniest Costume: $500 and Thriller Flash Mob: Free Jello Syringe Shots for Participants

PEEK Nightclub (Free Entry with Costume) | 10:30 PM

Best Individual Costume: $2500

Best Couples Costume: $1000

Sexiest Male Costume: $1000 Each

Sexiest Female Costume: $1000 Each

Additional bonus cash giveaways totaling $1000 will also be awarded throughout the evening for standout costumes For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/809024588251786/ .

South Lake Tahoe Boo Bash – 5-8 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd. Boo Bash 2025 By Ever After Events. Ever After and the City of South Lake Tahoe Parks & Recreation Center have partnered up for the spooktacular Boo Bash 2025! Saturday, October 25, 2025. Join us for a night of Halloween fun with costumes, horseless carriage rides, and delicious treats. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to dance the night away with friends and family. Come and enjoy a fang-tastic time at Boo Bash 2025!

As we are able to do this event for the 3rd year we love giving back to our community. This year a portion of ticket sales will be given to the Live Like Giada Scholorship fund in memory of ALL children we have lost here in this community.

Tickets will be sold at the door for more than current ticket price. All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Recreation Center is located at 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/south-lake-tahoe-boo-bash/2025-10-25/ .

Wednesday, October 29

Flight Night – 50% off all Flights – 12 p.m., The Idle Hour Lake Tahoe, 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd Ste 5. Flight Night – Not Fright Night… FLIGHT Night! Enjoy 50% off all wine tasting flights. Check out our menu on our website to see wine tasting flight options. Great time to find your new favorite wine! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1850779486320208/ or call (530) 600-3304.

Thursday, October 30

Zephyr Point’s Spectacular Halloween Fair 2025! – 5-8 p.m., Zephyr Point, 660 Highway 50. Come and join the family-friendly fun at Zephyr Point’s 5th annual Spectacular Halloween Fair! This is a community event not to be missed with trick-or-treating; haunted house; hay rides; faire games; pumpkin decorating; photo booth; and much more!

All of this fun, plus hot chocolate and hot apple cider, is included in your ticket! Additional food and drink will be available for purchase.

This event is in support of Zephyr Point’s Youth Camp Scholarships: come along to have a good time and support a good cause! For more information, visit https://zephyrpoint.org/halloween/ or call 775-588-6759