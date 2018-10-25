Halloween parties on Lake Tahoe South Shore

Halloween: the time of year when children dress up and get candy, and adults dress up and get clobbered.

For those qualifying for the latter, there's no shortage of parties to demonstrate your costume creativity (or lack thereof) and get yo' drink on.

Zombie Cabaret Theater + Costume Contest

Come see some spooky entertainment with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe's Zombie Cabaret Theater Saturday, Oct. 27. Tickets are $25. Hard Rock also is hosting a costume contest inside Vinyl that same evening. No costume may conceal your identity, including masks or excessive face makeup, according to Hard Rock. Visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com for more information. Must be 21 or older.

3rd Annual Loft Halloween Bash featuring DJ Ardalan

Guests are invited to eat, drink and be scary at The Loft's annual Halloween Bash and Costume Party Wednesday, Oct. 31. The event features DJ/Producer Ardalan from Dirtybird Records, along with resident DJ Roger That. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded for the top three best costumes. Ticket prices are $20 for early bird, $25 for general admission and $30 on the day of show. Tickets are available at TheLoftTahoe.com. Reserved VIP tables/bottle service is available at the fire-pit tables, and can be reserved by emailing info@thelofttahoe.com. Must be 21 or older.

Hoppy Halloween Party

Looking for a Halloween party offering plenty of fun … without a cover charge? Lake Tahoe AleWorX in Stateline has you covered. The taproom will have drink specials for those who come dressed in a costume Wednesday, Oct. 31. And a spooky silent disco kicks off at 10 p.m. Oh yeah, did we mention no cover charge? Get there early, grab a pie, a pint and have a good time. Check out the event Facebook page (which can be found on the AleWorX Facebook page) for more details.