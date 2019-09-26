Hanson is bopping again this Saturday at Stateline

Hanson will play at Harrahs on Sept. 28

Courtesy of Hanson Facebook

Hanson is bringing back “MMMBop” this weekend to Harrahs.

Get ready to feel nostalgic as you dance to the boys who promised they would “come back to you” in the late 1990s.

This group formed as pre-teen boys from Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1992. They are led by three of the Hanson brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac.

The Hanson brothers wrote their own songs inspired by Motown and Classic rock artists from the 1950s like Aretha Franklin and Chuck Berry. They began performing songs around their hometown of Tulsa when the oldest, Isaac, was only 11 and the youngest, Zac, was only 6. At a young age, these boys lives were completely changed.

The album “Middle of Nowhere” that contained their hit song “MMMBop” received three Grammy nominations and over 16 million records were sold around the world. Their global fan base consisted of captivated preteens and teens.

In 2007, Hanson came back into the limelight. They launched a grassroots campaign to help stand for several causes in Africa including poverty and HIV/AIDS relief.

Hanson is continuing to make new music. In 2018, they released a collaboration album that featured a full orchestra and was showcased on a world tour.

Come to Harrahs South Shore room to hear this dynamic pop band play the evolution of their new and classic hits now as grown men this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for $59-176 through Ticketmaster.com.