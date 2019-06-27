Happy Fourth!

The annual Lights on the Lake Fireworks display on South Shore is regularly recognized as one of the best July 4 displays in the country.

Brad Scott Visuals / Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

The number of activities and events in Tahoe can be overwhelming any time of year. On the Fourth of July, the situation is on steroids.

From fireworks to scenic boat rides to patriotic-themed skiing (yes, skiing in July), there is not shortage of events on Independence Day.

Here is a limited sampling of what’s happening around the lake.

Fireworks

Kings Beach

The Fourth is all about fireworks. Communities around the lake each like to host their own display from Tahoe’s waters, starting the day before the big holiday in Kings Beach.

The 40th annual July 3rd Fireworks & Beach Party runs from 7-10 p.m. at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area (KBSRA). The party is open to all ages and admission is free.

It features food vendors and a beer/wine garden. The evening finishes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Preferred seating tickets are available, on a limited basis, for $25 per seat. The seating is located outside the North Tahoe Event Center and includes access to indoor restrooms. Kids 4 and younger do not need a ticket.

Parking is highly impacted on July 3 in Kings Beach so plan accordingly. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or take public transportation to the venue.

Incline Village

On July 4 the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will host its annual Independence Day celebration, from 6-10 p.m.

The event will be held on the Hyatt’s large, outdoor space offering unobstructed views of Lake Tahoe. Lawn games will be available and attendees will be seated outdoors for the nighttime fireworks show in Incline Village. Tickets are $120 for adults, $80 for children 4-12 years old, and complimentary for children 3 and younger.

Wristband pickup for ticket holders will take place at the Lakeshore footbridge (near the valet lot at the main hotel building) from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Each admission ticket includes three drink vouchers for all guests 21 and younger (with a valid ID) and entry to the buffet.

The buffet menu consists of salads, main dishes, sides, desserts and non-alcoholic drinks. Offerings will include the wild arugula salad, spicy corn and black bean barbecue salad, grilled hamburgers or plant-based “beyond burgers,” mesquite spiced grilled salmon, corn on the cob, mixed berry crisp, and more.

Self-parking is complementary in the hotel’s main parking lot, one car per group of four guests and during event hours only. Event valet parking will be available for an additional $42 per car.

Visit hyattlaketahoe.ticketleap.com/hyattfireworks2019 for information and to purchase tickets.

The actual fireworks display is set to take place at dusk off Incline Beach. The Incline Village Crystal Bay Fireworks Coalition, which took over organizing duties from Red White and Tahoe Blue this year, is providing a free shuttle service for the day. The shuttle will meet at the following locations approximately every 15-20 minutes (excluding between 4:50-5:50 p.m., during which time the shuttle will not run):

10:30 a.m.-9:10 p.m. — Big Water Grill (east lot)

10:40 a.m.-9:20 p.m. — Incline High School

10:50 a.m.-11:30 p.m. — Burnt Cedar Beach

11:00 a.m.-11:30 p.m. — Incline Beach

Head to http://www.ivcbfireworks.org for information about the Incline Village fireworks.

South Shore

The annual Lights on the Lake Fireworks display on the South Shore is regularly recognized as one of the best July 4 displays in the U.S. The show is set to start at 9:45 p.m.

And there is no shortage of venues hosting watch parties.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting a rooftop party. The party starts at 7, but the buffet included in the ticket prices runs from 4-8 p.m. in the Revolution Ballroom. Tickets are $65 plus taxes. Head to hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com for information.

Edgewood Tahoe also is hosting three different patriotic parties, but only one has yet to sell out (as of press deadline). The “lodge event” requires a minimum two night stay at the renowned Lodge at Edgewood — make it a mini vacation and treat yourself. Guests can purchase additional tickets for friends/family not staying on the property.

The event takes place on the law right by the lake — a perfect spot for viewing the fireworks. There will be a cocktail hour from 5-6 p.m., gourmet budget dinner from 6-9 p.m., live music and games. Head to http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com/4th-of-july for information.

Harveys Lake Tahoe is hosting a family-friendly Fourth of July Festival in the casino’s Outdoor Arena. Families can enjoy all kinds of activities geared toward all age groups.

A wide variety of food and beverage items will be available for purchase, including backyard barbecue favorites like hot dogs and hamburgers.

Face painters and balloon artists will be delighting the youngsters, plus eight bounce houses, each designed for varying age and skill levels. DJs from Alice 96.5 FM in Reno will be broadcasting live from the Arena’s main stage.

Doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $25 each, including fees, when purchased online at http://www.ticketmaster.com. The cost is $20 when purchased at the Harrah’s or Harveys box offices inside the casinos or at the doors.

Perhaps the most unique viewing experience is from the lake itself. Fortunately, Zephyr Cove Resort and Lake Tahoe Cruises have you covered.

Both the famed M.S. Dixie II paddlewheeler and the Tahoe Paradise Cruise will be heading out for a fireworks cruise at 7 p.m.

The M.S. Dixie II will be offering a chilled “welcome aboard” glass of champagne, a surf and turf dinner, full bar and live music while the Tahoe Paradise will be offering delicious light bites, and a full bar during the event, according to a press release. The M.S. Dixie cruise is $265 for adults and $130 for children. The Tahoe Paradise cruise is $225 for adults and $120 for children.

Planning on watching from the beach? Be sure to get there early and have the radio tuned to KRLT-FM 93.9 or KOWL-AM 1490 — they will be broadcasting synchronized music designed to get you in the patriotic spirit.

Freedom Fest

Ski season is winding down at Squaw Valley with a patriotic party you don’t want to miss: Freedom Fest.

Thanks to a season total of more than 700 inches of snow, the celebration is making a return July 3-7.

“Freedom Fest brings together the best of summer and winter: skiing and riding during the heart of the summer, daily live music performances, pool and hot tub parties and spectacular fireworks. There is nothing quite like donning your most patriotic garb and taking some turns at 8,200 feet on a day usually reserved for backyard barbecues and beaches,” states a release from Squaw.

Squaw will be open for skiing and snowboarding on July 3 and 7 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and July 4-6 from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Terrain will be determined based on conditions, and there will be no beginner terrain from July 3-7.

The fireworks show is slated for about 9:30 p.m. July 5.

For information head to squawalpine.com.

South Lake Tahoe parade

Is it really a holiday without a parade?

The annual July 4 parade spearheaded by the city of South Lake Tahoe returns this year with the same route, but some new twists.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and heads from Ski Run Boulevard to Al Tahoe Boulevard where it will conclude at Bijou Community Park.

New this year, the parade will be followed by a “food truck park” in Bijou Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Come out and enjoy some good food and sweet treats with a portion of the proceeds going to the American Legion,” the city states. “We’ll have a wide variety of food and drink available! Something for everyone.”

Walking or biking is encouraged. Those driving to the event should park at Lake Tahoe Community College.

The city recommends the following viewing locations: South Lake Tahoe Library; Lakeview Commons; South Tahoe Middle School; Rite Aid parking lot; and Lake Tahoe Unified School District’s bus garage.

Head to http://www.cityofslt.us to learn more about the parade.

Incline Village / Crystal Bay community events

The North Shore community is hosting a series of events July 3-5. The events formerly fell under the umbrella of Red White and Tahoe Blue.

A selection of events includes:

Veterans Recognition Lunch at noon Wednesday. Hosted in Aspen Grove by the Cornerstone Community Church.

Beer & Brats from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday hosted at Aspen Grove by the Tahoe Foundation and Incline Spirits.

Vets Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Aspen Grove. The event is hosted by the Incline Village/ Crystal Bay Veterans Club.

Rubber Duck Race at noon Thursday in Third Creek. The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Incline Village.

Veterans Tribute at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Incline Beach. The event is hosted by the Cornerstone Community Church.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District Free Pancake Breakfast 8 a.m. to noon on Friday at Station 11 on Tanager Street.

Flag Retirement Ceremony at 8 a.m. at the Village Green. The event is hosted by Boy Scout Troop 37.