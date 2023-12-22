Happy Holidays and Good Tidings (Opinion)

As we wrap up 2023, the City of South Lake Tahoe is pleased to reflect on another rewarding year. I know I speak for our entire organization when I say, “providing service excellence to our residents is what we look forward to doing day in and day out.” We continue to enjoy having the opportunity to collaborate with all in our community as we collectively work together to solve problems and improve the quality of life for residents of South Lake Tahoe.

I feel gratitude for the resilience and strength our community has demonstrated in the past few years. Facing challenges, we have come together proving that South Lake Tahoe has unwavering fortitude. The commitment that the residents of South Lake Tahoe have as we work to help others in need is inspirational. The beauty of South Lake Tahoe attracts visitors from near and far, contributing to our cultural richness and economic vitality. However, as with anything that is loved, we must care for and protect it. Facing these issues has sparked new partnerships and innovation in the community. The BeBot, beach cleaning robot, and compacting solar trash cans have been introduced to alleviate impacts of litter on beaches and at public recreation areas. Micro transit, provided by Lake Link, has been introduced to provide a new opportunity to get around the South Shore without having to use a personal vehicle. The first modular housing project (Sugar Pine Village) on the South Shore is under construction, introducing new methods and technologies in the construction industry that reduce on site waste and construction timelines for housing units that are greatly needed.

I feel appreciation for the sense of belonging that our community continues to develop. We have seen the efforts of “Access Tahoe”, a grassroots organization, where attention is given to people with disabilities or those who want to have more awareness of ways they can help. The city recognized June 2023 as Pride Month and worked in partnership with Lake Tahoe Pride to celebrate our “Progress Pride” crosswalks. Lake Tahoe Pride is a safe and welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community, friends, and allies! We held the “Unity Walk” on November 16, 2023, to honor United Against Hate Week. This effort is a call for local civic action to stop the hate and biases that pose a dangerous threat to the safety and civility of our neighborhoods and cities. On September 9, 2023, the city hosted our second annual Multicultural Celebration, where our community come together and learned about and celebrated different cultures, through art, music, food, and entertainment. Finally, just two weeks ago on December 8, 2023, the city hosted our third annual Festival of Winter Lights in partnership with the Lake Tahoe Historical Society. Sleigh rides, songs from the LTUSD Choir, photos with Santa and holiday shopping with local vendors were on the agenda for all to enjoy. These examples highlight just a few ways our community continues to come together to develop a strong sense of belonging.

Looking ahead I am filled with optimism as we continue to tackle issues and make improvements throughout the community. The city continues to find creative ways to engage with the Family Resource Center to host discussion sessions and share information with community members. In 2024 the city will be hosting more of these types of sessions, including a Community Housing Forum to discuss housing initiatives. I invite each of you to engage actively in the process of solving issues that matter most to our community. Your input and involvement are invaluable as we work toward solutions that benefit the community as a whole. Let us cherish the values that bind us together: the spirit of community, the importance of sustainable living, and the belief in a democratic decision-making process. We can build on the foundation of these values, along with our proven community strength and resilience to create a sustainable and prosperous future for South Lake Tahoe.

My challenge to all in our community is to give back in 2024. As human beings, we all have a social responsibility to contribute to our community. Whether it’s through volunteerism, community engagement, or philanthropy, every action we take can make a difference in the lives of others and will continue to improve the way of living for residents of South Lake Tahoe. We can work together to solve problems and improve the quality of life here in South Lake Tahoe.