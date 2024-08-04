Happy Homestead Cemetery District recognized as “District of Distinction”

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Happy Homestead Cemetery District received the “District of Distinction” accreditation by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) for its sound fiscal management policies and practices in district operations.

“SDLF provides an independent audit review of the last three years of the district’s operations to ensure prudent fiscal practices,” said Neil McCormick, SDLF Chief Executive Officer. The committee members who review the audits are volunteers from the special district community, including district controllers, directors of finance and certified general managers.

In addition, the district’s board of directors and executive staff must also show proof of educational training in public governance, as well as compliance with ethics and harassment prevention training.

To receive the recognition, the district’s website must include posting of transparency requirements, including: election procedure and deadlines, posted board meeting schedule and agendas, current district budget, most recent financial audit, and a list of compensation of board members and staff or a link to the State Controller’s webpage with the data.