‘Hard-fought race’: Noble, Tulloch to join IVGID Board of Trustees

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The counting of votes in the November election is coming to a close and the general improvement district will be welcoming David Noble and Ray Tulloch to it Board of Trustees in the coming year following a close race for the second seat.

Noble came in well ahead of his opponents with 2,822 votes as of Wednesday, Nov. 16, with Tulloch collecting 2,271 votes.

The race between Tulloch and candidate Gail Krolick was neck and neck throughout the week following the election, with Krolick coming in just 42 votes behind with 2,229 votes.

The votes will be canvased on Friday, Nov. 18, by the Washoe County Board of Commissioners, where the results of the race will be mostly complete.

According to Washoe County Media and Communications Manager Bethany Drysdale, although there are still a trickle of ballots being counted, most of the results are to be finalized on Friday.

Noble is excited to take his seat as a trustee next year and hopefully bring some “stability” to the board, and stay on track with the effluent pipeline project as well as the Beach House project.

“I ran on a platform of long-term investments for the benefit of families in town, and that’s what I plan on advocating for with the other four board members,” said Noble. “It was a hard-fought race, and I look forward to working with Ray Tulloch.”

To learn more, visit http://www.washoecounty.gov/voters .