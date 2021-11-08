Hard Rock donates to Tahoe Douglas Fire, Noah’s Animal House

Tahoe Douglas Fire Chief Scott Lindgren accepts a donation from Hard Rock personnel.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. – Hard Rock Lake Tahoe recently made a pair of donations to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and also to Noah’s Animal House.

Hard rock on Thursday, Nov. 4, donated $5,000 to Tahoe Douglas Fire as part of its Winning and Giving $10,000 Drawing.

Fire Chief Scott Lingdren accepted the donation that was presented by Hard Rock personnel.

“The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District went above and beyond to keep the Lake Tahoe area safe in the face of this year’s challenging wildfire season, and their impact within the community is immeasurable,” said Eric Barbaro, Hard Rock executive director of casino marketing. “We are incredibly grateful to them for everything they do, and we will continue to honor and support them anyway we can.”

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 30, casino guests could enter into the drawing to win $10,000 in free slot play. On Oct. 30, 10 players were awarded free slot play of up to $5,000, and as a part of the drawing, Hard Rock donated an additional $5,000 to Tahoe Douglas Fire.

Hard Rock also donated $48,172.50 to Noah’s Animal House on behalf of the late Scott Menke, former partner in Paragon Gaming and owner of the hotel and casino.

Although the late summer fundraising event created to honor Menke was ultimately postponed due to wildfires in the area, it did not stop the generosity of every single donor and participant, who chose to honor their donations, said a press release.

Diana Bennett, founder and CEO of Paragon Gaming and Yale Rowe, president and general manager of Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, presented the donation to Staci Alonso, founder and board member of Noah’s Animal House, who accepted on behalf of the organization.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to this remarkable group of people who selflessly honored their donations to this incredible cause,” Bennett said. “Though we had to postpone our planned 5K fundraiser, to still be able to provide Noah’s Animal House with this donation speaks volumes to those who knew and loved Scott, and we are so thankful to each and every one of them.”

“Noah’s Animal House believes that no domestic violence survivor should be forced to leave their beloved, furry companions behind when they seek shelter and assistance,” said Alonso. “This generous donation from Hard Rock in loving memory of Scott Menke allows us to provide the resources we need to ensure no animal is left behind.”

Noah’s Animal House is a nonprofit that is dedicated to protecting pets of domestic violence victims and providing the best possible care to animals in need. Originally founded in association with the Shade Tree Shelter in Las Vegas, Noah’s Animal House recently partnered with the Domestic Violence Resource Center in Reno.

The K9 & Caymus 5K honoring Scott Menke, will be rescheduled to spring 2022, with dates and information to be announced in the coming months.