Hard Rock employees serve drivers stuck in traffic

STATELINE, Nev. – With the record-breaking snow fall in Lake Tahoe over the past few days, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe employees have jumped in to spread to some warmth and kindness to those who were stuck on the highway during today’s road closures and heavy traffic delays.





Hard Rock employees took to the road to serve drivers and passengers hot coffee in their vehicles.

““While I know it’s been a challenging few days for everyone in the Lake Tahoe community weathering the storm and the record-breaking snowfall, I’m so grateful to our amazing staff who is ready and willing to jump in to help the community and our visitors in any way we can at a moment’s notice,” said Eric Barbaro, Executive Director of Casino Marketing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe. “We decided that handing out hot coffee to travelers was one small way we could brighten their day and make their trek through the road closures and traffic a little bit sweeter.”

“Especially during the holidays, it’s so important to spread kindness to others, and we hope we were able to make some people smile today. We also know that heavy traffic delays can be incredibly stressful and frustrating, so it was important for us to do what we could to help ease that burden for visitors who need to get some rest before they continue their travels tomorrow,” Barbaro continued.

Additionally, for any travelers in need of a place to stay this evening, Hard Rock is offering guests a $149 room rate for tonight if they mention the words “traffic jam” upon arrival.

“As a property, we are grateful to be a part of the Lake Tahoe community, and we will always continue to find ways to help however we can. The Hard Rock Motto is “Love All, Serve All” and we try to find every opportunity to do so,“ Barbaro said.