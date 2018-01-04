Hard Rock Hotel and Casino hosts Sip & Paint in Vinyl

One of art's latest trends is the combination of wine and painting — and South Shore's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is the next basin-based venue offering a chance for guests to indulge in an alcoholic beverage while painting a unique masterpiece.

"Each person chooses from four Lake Tahoe and Hard Rock-inspired paintings to create while sipping champagne," states a press release from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Local artists from Tahoe Paint & Sip lead the Sunday afternoon events, which are open to guests of all ages (only those at least 21 years of age may enjoy the champagne).

Sip & Paint is held in Vinyl Sundays through Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It costs $40 per person to participate in the activity, and booking is handled through the venue's concierge. Ticket price includes one glass of champagne (or water) and painting materials, along with access to instruction.

As the Hard Rock Facebook page states, it's time to "rock out and paint on!"

Learn more online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com or through the casino's Facebook page (@hrhclaketahoe).

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is found at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action