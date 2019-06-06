Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe hosting Pride Month celebrations Saturday

June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month.

If you go ... What: Pride festivities When: Saturday, June 8 Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe (50 U.S. 50, Stateline, Nev.) Tickets: Varies based on event Info: hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

to celebrate Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting a day filled with pride-themed fun.

If you’re wondering why June, it’s because the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan — which the Library of Congress describes as a tipping point for the gay liberation movement in the U.S. — occurred in June. There. Don’t say you didn’t learn nothin’.

As for the pride festivities, it all starts at the South Shore casino’s guitar plaza, where Hard Rock is hosting “pride on the plaza” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

There will be drinks for purchase, music by DJ Rachelle and some exciting surprises, according to Hard Rock. Pride on the plaza is free.

The fun continues Saturday evening in Vinyl, which will be the site of the LGBTQ Neon Glow Party.

The event will feature a performance by Drop Dead Red. The Sacramento-based band, which described itself as boisterous and soulful, has gained regional fame, including being recognized as “Best Live Performer in 2017” by Sacramento News & Review, according to the band’s bio.

“Think seductive, soulful tunes with an Americana flair sealed with enough bluesy bravado that it might even make the late Waters raise an eyebrow.”

Presumably the band is referring to Muddy Waters … which is enough to grab our attention.

Aside form the music, drink specials will be available.

Tickets for the party in Vinyl are $10 plus taxes/fees. They can be purchased online at HardRockCasinoLakeTahoe.com.

You must be 21 or older to attend. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and the show starts at 9.