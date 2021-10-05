Hard Rock Lake Tahoe runs Fall promotion
Stateline, Nev. – Hotel Hard Rock Hotel & Casino invites guest to enjoy the Fall season in Lake Tahoe with an exclusive offer. Guests who book their stay now through Dec. 23 will receive 20% off the best available rate in additional to a $20 food and beverage credit to use during their stay.
Lake Tahoe is the quintessential fall destination with its picturesque scenery, crisp air and serene nature. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino offers its guests an idyllic autumn getaway, with access to its various amenities, exclusive discounts on Lake Tahoe adventures and activities and distinct dining options.
Guests can book online with the code STAYNSAVE for stay dates now through Dec. 23. Blackout dates apply.
