Hard Rock launches ‘Work From Tahoe’ promotion
STATELINE, Nev. — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe has launched a promotion for people who may be tired of working remotely from home.
The Work From Tahoe promotion that began on Sept. 1 offers
Hard Rock launched its Work From Tahoe promotion to give people an alternative to working from their home offices.
The promotion includes a hotel room complete with complimentary enhanced WiFi, a spacious desk and a work chair.
While there is a minimum four-night stay for the promotion, there will be offers for 20% off food and beverage during the stay.
Hard Rock is also dog-friendly, so for an extra fee, pups are allowed.
Reserve a Work From Tahoe room now by using the code WORKTAHOE online at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com or by calling 844-588-7625.
