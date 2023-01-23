Hard Rock reflects on top 8 moments on 8th anniversary

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting its inaugural crab feed on Saturday.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe on Jan. 28 will celebrate eight years since it opened its doors and became a part of the Lake Tahoe community and has compiled its top eight moments, from anticipated grand openings to rallying for the community.

The 8th anniversary will include celebrating with 24 employees who have been there since it opened.

“It has been a memorable and rewarding eight years for Hard Rock Lake Tahoe,” said a news release.

Hard Rock Lake Tahoe’s Top 8 moments include:

Jan. 28, 2015 – Hard Rock Lake Tahoe celebrates its grand opening

An excited crowd gathered to celebrate Hard Rock Lake Tahoe when it opened its doors to the public. Staying true to its brand, the fully renovated property wowed guests with its extensive collection of rock ‘n roll memorabilia along with a 25-foot guitar sculpture in the plaza that guests of the property still enjoy.

Nov. 17, 2016 – Paragon Gaming receives approval to acquire Hard Rock Lake Tahoe

In 2016, Las Vegas-based company Paragon Gaming acquired Hard Rock Lake Tahoe and continued to improve the property with extensive casino, hotel and amenity upgrades.

March 2, 2019 – Casino customer hits the biggest Jackpot in Hard Rock Lake Tahoe’s history

In March 2019, one lucky casino customer hit a $40,000 jackpot playing Game King Poker. This was the biggest jackpot in the property’s history. Another customer hit a $40,000 jackpot playing the same game on Nov. 26, 2022.

June 4, 2020 – Hard Rock Lake Tahoe reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

Following the statewide closures in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hard Rock Lake Tahoe safely reopened on June 4, 2020.

June 24, 2021 – Bloom Bar & Lounge celebrates its grand opening at the property

In June 2021, Hard Rock Lake Tahoe opened Bloom Bar & Lounge with live DJs, a menu of floral-inspired handcrafted cocktails, and VIP bottle service by reservation, Bloom Bar & Lounge has become one of the hottest nightlife destinations in the city.

August 2021 – Hard Rock Lake Tahoe becomes command center for Caldor Fire

During the Caldor Fire in 2021, Hard Rock Lake Tahoe employees jumped into action to support the government agencies and firefighters battling the fire. Employees went above and beyond to help with the command center operations – whether it was serving food, handing out water, or checking in and assisting firefighters, first responders and evacuees.

July 22-24, 2022 – Hard Rock celebrates the return of its festival weekend

Last summer, Hard Rock celebrated the return of its epic festival weekend with Bass Camp, Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival and Bluegrass & Beyond. The property welcomed thousands of music fans for a weekend of nonstop entertainment.