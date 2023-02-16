Hard Rock to host 3rd annual Crab Feed

STATELINE, Nev. — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe will host its 3rd annual Crab Feed at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, inside the Revolution Ballroom where guests can indulge in a variety of seafood dishes.

The four-course dinner will feature a traditional house salad, corn, potato and crab chowder, Dungeness crab, and a variety of desserts to close out the feast. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment throughout the evening.

Ticket prices start at $75 per person with tables seating up to eight guests. Each ticket includes the full dinner menu and one drink ticket. Guests of all ages are welcome to attend. Tickets can be purchased online at https://hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/3rd-annual-crab-feed/ .