Hard Rock to host crab feed this weekend

STATELINE, Nev. — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe is inviting guests to shell-ebrate its inaugural Crab Feed at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 13, inside the property’s Revolution Ballroom.

The event’s crab-ulous menu will include a house salad with mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, olives and croutons; corn and potato chowder with fresh lump crab; Dungeness crab served with warm butter and fresh lemon; and a variety of mini desserts.

Tables are available for $300 each, which seat up to four guests. Each table comes with a bucket of select beer for guests of age, and a cash bar will also be available. The all-ages event will also feature live entertainment throughout the evening.

Tickets are limited and may be purchased online at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com .

To ensure the health, safety and well-being of guests and team members, Hard Rock has taken several measures, including mandatory masks at all times while not actively eating or drinking, socially distanced seating of six feet between parties, hand sanitizing stations, temperature checks upon entry and reduced venue occupancies.

Hard Rock implements its SAFE + SOUND program to ensure that guests can enjoy their hotel experience in a safe and sanitary environment.

Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and team member training.

The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

For more information, visit HardRockCasinoLakeTahoe.com/safety .