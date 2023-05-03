Hard Rock’s Bloom Bar to reopen on Friday

STATELINE, Nev. — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe’s Bloom Bar and Lounge will be reopening this weekend in conjunction with Cinco De Mayo on Friday, May 5.

Tahoe’s high-spirited nightlife destination will be returning with an elevated experience for all guests to kick off the summer season with electric entertainment throughout the weekend. With an upgraded state-of-the-art sound system, newly added private VIP section, dedicated bar and more, Bloom will be the ideal venue to ring in the holiday.

During the weekend, guests can expect live entertainment with a DJ set by R Boogie Friday night, as the party will continue with special DJ sets and entertainment both Saturday and Sunday.

Doors will open at 10:30 p.m. and for those interested in VIP bottle service and table reservations they can contact 775-589-7606.